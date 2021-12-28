LG reviews functioning of Khadi and Village Industries Board

* Our thrust is to support Cottage & Village industry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the performance achieved under various schemes being implemented by the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also discussed the future course of action of KVIB and the Industries Department to exploit the full potential of the micro industries sector, besides creating a host of employment opportunities for youths in rural areas.

The Lt Governor called upon the functionaries of the Board to enhance the impact of demand driven programmes for maximum benefits to the citizens, besides revising targets under different schemes as per the response received from public. ‘It is our responsibility to make the Board a valuable contributor to the overall progress of the J&K UT’, he added.

It was informed that KVIB has recorded its highest ever performance in job creation under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

In FY 2021-22, till 25th Dec, KVIB against the target of 26,000 jobs generated 90,000 jobs across J&K, providing impetus to Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan & Vocal for Local, the Lt Governor remarked.

The Lt Governor noted that the UT administration is taking steps for the upgradation of products manufactured by KVIB Units.

“Our thrust is to support Cottage and Village industry, strengthening traditional art and creating sustainable employment for artisans”, he added.

The Lt Governor called for further strengthening the efforts to improve entrepreneurial ecosystem among women, weaker and marginalized section. He issued instructions for onboarding maximum nationalized banks for extending benefits under J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).

Explicit directions were also passed to ensure Aadhaar seeding of the beneficiaries, issuance of Artisan Credit Card to eligible beneficiaries, besides taking regular feedback from the beneficiaries of various schemes.

The Lt Governor instructed the officials for conducting an Information, Education & Communication campaign to reach out to the maximum population with the working of Khadi & Village Industries Board and the Industries department to showcase how the initiatives and schemes are transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

Earlier, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, VC, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board gave a detailed presentation on the programmes/schemes being implemented by the Board to provide continuous and sustainable employment to a large segment of traditional and prospective artisans, rural and urban unemployed youth for their better livelihood, besides the future activities of J&K KVIB.

The chair was also briefed about the efforts made by the KVIB for facilitating ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris.

Discussion was also held on establishment of Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Clusters; Khadi Plaza; besides implementation of J&K Urban Employment Generation Programme, and other important issues.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; RK Chhibber, Chairman J&K Bank; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government; Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, besides other concerned officers were present during the meeting.