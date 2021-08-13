LG reviews COVID situation with Task Force, DCs, SPs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Keeping a close watch on the present Covid Scenario of J&K and the administration’s preparations to prevent the third wave, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs.

While taking a detailed assessment of the District-wise Covid containment measures and the vaccination and other measures to effectively tackle the spread of the corona virus, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenge of a possible third wave.

He suggested a host of measures to complement the ongoing Covid containment efforts of the J&K Government.

With full capacity utilization of the vaccination; raising IEC and enforcement level; strict compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour; increasing surveillance activities; scaling up of Testing & Contact Tracing, J&K will emerge as a winner in the fight against the global pandemic, said the Lt Governor.

In the previous meeting, I have said that the next 100 days are crucial. We need to continuously monitor the evolving situation and implement new strategies, besides expanding our outreach and deploying sufficient workforce to overcome any health exigency, added the Lt Governor.

Emphasizing on giving dedicated focus to cover the maximum population, the Lt Governor passed specific directions for putting extra efforts and taking innovative measures for achieving 100% inoculation of first dose under 18-44 age group.

The Lt Governor directed the Health Department to ensure uploading of the Covid testing data, besides mobilizing joint teams for strict enforcement of containment measures.

He further asked the Civil and Police administration to maintain close coordination to ensure on-ground implementation of Covid control measures and adherence to the Covid protocols.

DCs and Health officials were directed to increase the average rate of per day vaccination in order to achieve the set targets.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on district-wise analysis of Covid situation.

He informed the chair that Srinagar has achieved 98% vaccination coverage of 1st dose in 45 and above age group, while Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur have achieved 97%, 96%, and 97% coverage respectively.

All 20 Districts are in the green zone as per benchmarks set for assessing Covid-19 situation, he added.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.