Museum of 2 UTs in Red Fort

Rich traces of heritage, culture and roots of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh in the shape of a museum of its own kind coming up in the Red Fort complex was an innovative step aimed at highlighting unknown prehistoric facts about these UTs. Spending an amount of Rs.13 crore for raising up of this museum is worth the cause and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021. It will be eighth museum of its own importance in the historic Fort complex. This museum was going to capture the essence and the spirit of the two UTs as integral parts of the nation since ages as Bharat, Hindustan and India and would be, as if, telling those facts and stories unheard of and consequently having lost “somewhere” in centuries of time. History and roots can never be distorted and if done so, it would be surely dismantled by grand academic and political awakening coupled by taking innovative steps like the one under reference. The places and areas as parts of this nation as under reference have a lot of hidden treasure of past glory which can get unfolded by taking such bold steps like setting up of museums. Once completed, people visiting Delhi would surely visit the museum to know unknown things about Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.