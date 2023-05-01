LG releases books authored by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released two books viz. “Sarvajan Sukhaya” and “Sarvajan Hitaya” authored by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, at Raj Bhavan today.

The books provide useful information and ways for performing pooja based on jyotish vigyan and on the invaluable ancient knowledge on variety of subjects for a holistic living and prosperous life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, Sanskrit is recognized as one of the oldest living languages of the world and offers tremendous treasure in literature, mathematics, medicine and science.

The wisdom of Sanskrit has the immense potential to enrich knowledge system and promotion of Sanskrit language with the usage of Sanskrit words in day-to-day conversations is the need of the hour,” the Lt Governor said.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Anshul Garg, CEO SMVDSB besides other people were present on the occasion.