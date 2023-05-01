BJP grateful to people for making Mann Ki Baat historic: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is grateful to the people of J&K for participating in massive numbers and making the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat as a historic event”, said, Ravinder Raina, president BJP J&K UT.

Talking to reporters here, today Raina said more than 6.5 lakh people listened to Mann Ki Baat at more than 5500 places in J&K.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

BJP vice-president, Surjit Singh Slathia, Vibodh Gupta (in charge Mann Ki Baat) and Mann Ki Baat co-incharges Sanjay Baru and Naresh Singh, were also present in the press conference.

“100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was listened to in record number of people in J&K along with other parts of the nation turning it into a festival. BJP compliments every one for celebrating the event in a historic way”, said Raina.

Raina also complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for raising the morale of J&K residents by sharing their stories with the whole world through Mann Ki Baat. PM talked to Manzoor Ahmad of J&K praising him for his dedication in promoting local business and providing jobs to hundreds of people.

Raina said that this programme highlights the important achievements of common people as a source of motivation to others. Mann Ki Baat has made a record in its 100th episode, he added.

“Whole world listened to this historic programme. The programme was broadcasted in UNESCO, it was listened in France, London in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh along with NRIs and other persons”, said Raina.

“Mann Ki Baat provides inspiration to the people especially the youth. I appeal to the common persons and party activists to continue listening to this programme every month”.

“We heartily thank Modi Ji for repeatedly boosting the morale of the people of J&K. Every time the social activists of UT have been mentioned in Mann Ki Baat”, said Raina.

“Prime Minister has always listened to the Mann Ki Baat of the people of J&K. Modi has embraced the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, said Raina.

Raina added that the Modi Government has given importance to the residents of J&K. This Government has taken essential steps to solve the grave issue faced by the people here. Issues of PoJK refugees, women issues, Gujjar Bakkerwal, Gorkha, and all others have been addressed by Modi Government. PM has done unprecedented development in J&K by opening two AIIMS, 9 Medical colleges, Golden Cards, flyovers, ring road, PHE, road networks, PMAY, monthly pensions and many other benefits are provided to the people of J&K.