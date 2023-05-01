Minga Sherpa holds introductory meeting with DIPR, JDI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Soon after taking over as Director Information, Minga Sherpa, today called for synergized efforts by various wings of the department to disseminate information regarding policies and programmes of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an introductory meeting with the officers and officials of the Directorate and Joint Directorate Jammu, Sherpa stressed the crucial need of coordination in the department and the print and electronic media as this is imperative for achieving the objective of generating awareness among the people on various key programmes. He also highlighted the significance of the social media and said these platforms can be used for overall good of the people.

Sherpa assured the officials that every effort will be made to promote professionalism in the working of various units of the department to meet the professional challenges with confidence. He said the department has to be vibrant in highlighting the Government activities on all fronts.

On the issues raised during the introductory meeting, Sherpa said these will be looked into earnestly.

Later, Director inspected various sections of the department including Establishment, PR, Accounts, Litigation, Audio Visual, Social Media Cell and Auditorium.

Among others present in the meeting included Joint Director Information Headquarters, Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Central, Subhash Chander Dogra, Deputy Director Information AV, Deepak Dubey, Assistant Director Planning, Information Officers, Accounts Officer, Administrative Officer and other officials.