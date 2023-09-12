LG releases book ‘Song of a Veiled Woman’ by Sumedha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a poetry collection titled ‘Song of a Veiled Woman’ written by Sumedha Manhas, at Raj Bhawan, here today.

The Lt Governor complimented 16-year-old Sumedha Manhas and wished her success in all future endeavours.

Sixteen-year-old Sumedha Manhas is a student from Presentation Convent School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Through this poetry collection, she showcases her vivid imagination and command over words as she dwells into complex feminine themes and ways to figure out life from a female point of view.

Along with her passion for writing, Sumedha is also a theatre artist, having performed plays all around India since her young age.