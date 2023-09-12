LG Ladakh, Balwant Thakur, others call on LG J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, met Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, Eminent Theatre personality and former Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa and Mauritius also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Thanking the Lieutenant Governor for giving him the rarest opportunity to showcase the vibrant cultural strengths of Jammu and Kashmir before the international delegates of G20 Conference Kashmir, Balwant Thakur desired a major focussed cultural initiative from the Government aimed at the preservation, promotion and dissemination of the amazing cultural diversity of this region at the national and international level.

The culture of Jammu & Kashmir is badly craving for its appropriate defined artistic nurturing and total professional handling, he said and appealed for an immediate urgent action aimed at prioritising most important area of public concern.

A delegation of officers of Jammu Kashmir Police Services called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation comprises of Joginder Singh; Perbeet Singh; Surjeet Bhagat; Sumir Kotwal; Ramnish Gupta; Raj Kumar; Mushtaq Choudhary; Shazaad Salaria; Suresh Chib and Abhisheik Sharma expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the release of NFS Scales of Grades.

A delegation of Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation comprising of Dr Sanjay Bansal, President FAIVM, Sandeep Mengi, Vice President, Sanjeev Agarwal Secretary, Ajay Ahuja, Treasurer and Ramit Khurana Consultant expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for the many initiatives taken by UT administration to promote Industries and Business activities in J&K UT.

They also apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of the business community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of redressal of their genuine demands and safeguarding the interests of the MSMEs.