CS stresses on adoption of Common Application Form for all G2C services

*Reviews preparations for GI Mohatsav

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today while reviewing the functioning of the IT Department impressed upon its officers to work for adoption of Common Application Form (CAF) for all the citizen centric online services offered by different departments of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT; UT Consultant for IT; CEO, JaKeGA; SIO besides other concerned officers of the Department.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary urged the Department that in order to bring simplicity and user friendliness to public, there should be a common format for applying for different services. He enjoined upon them to adopt the same forthwith without any delay for making services readily available to public.

He made out that the UT is going to have a single database of its citizens in future that would make the authentication of data more easy and efficient. He asked them to ensure that a single sign-on is required for availing different services which are currently offered by diverting applicants to different URLs.

Dr Mehta further underscored the need for quality assessment of all the 1033 services offered by the Government to its citizens. He directed the CEO, JaKeGA to complete the task within a week including more than 900 services offered on the Mobile Dost application.

He observed that while the volume of services has increased exponentially, it is important to address the issue of user experience. He maintained that the administration is not into the race of just increasing numbers but bringing governance at the doorsteps of people in true sense.

Regarding the timely delivery of services to public, the Chief Secretary stressed on integrating all the relevant services with PSGA Auto-appeal system so that any delay made beyond specified deadlines are auto-escalated. He directed sending messages to applicants indicating expected timelines for completion of service.

He instructed to integrate all the relevant services on e-unnat portal with RAS and Digi-locker so that the certificates can be easily accessed and feedbacks are obtained on regular basis. Moreover it was directed to integrate services with e-TAAL portal of NIC for real-time updation of transaction data to assess e-service delivery penetration in the UT. He called for creation of a UT Dashboard for monitoring performance of all the Departments in delivery of services as per the set timelines.

Dr Mehta also instructed for identification of officers/officials who keep the applications lingering for days unnecessarily return the applications without adequate reasons at last moment to avoid escalation for taking appropriate action against them. He also asked to take regular review of rejected and reverted applications by the concerned Administrative Secretaries. He called for proper use of data available under five verticals of CCTNS including data of Courts, FSL, Police Stations, Prisons and Prosecution for eradicating crime from J&K.

The Commissioner Secretary, IT informed the meeting that the IVR based feedback along with currently used SMS method under RAS would be made functional by 15th Oct. She further gave out that many more services and reform measures are in pipeline that would greatly enrich the experience of citizens with respect to digital services.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations for the ‘GI Mohatsav’ proposed to be held at Kashmir Haat in the first week of October this year.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production; Principal Secretary, Education; Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol; Director, Information; Director, Industries, Kashmir; and Representatives from Kashmir University and SKUAST, Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary reviewed all the arrangements for making the programme a successful event. He advised the concerned Departments to explore the possibility of including some other themes related to art and culture into this Mohatsav so that the footfall to the venue increases.

He asked them to look into the possibility of including common interest themes like music, painting, essay writing, food court and others to attract common masses to the venue and make this Mohatsav attractive to people from all walks of life.

Dr Mehta also told them to encourage everybody to participate having any direct or indirect interest in GI tagging. He further asked them to give opportunity to those who were identified during Panchayat level talent hunt or ‘Beats of J&K’ of the Information Department.

On the occasion the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar informed the meeting that some 100 GI tagged products including about 25 from the UT. He further added that the ‘Mohatsav’ would have attractions like flower, fruit and vegetable shows alongside the GI Mohatsav at the venue.