SEC reviews 2nd supplement of Panchayat Electoral Roll in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: State Election Commissioner (SEC), B R Sharma today convened a meeting to review the preparations for adding left out voters in Panchayat Electoral Roll by way of new Supplement.

During the review meeting, SEC asked DCs to ensure that no eligible voters with respect to 1.1.23 as qualifying date is left out of current process of updation which will be started from 20th of Sept and will culminate on 10th of October. A tentative schedule was shared with the Deputy Commissioners to start pre-updatiion activities.

The meeting held brief discussions on availability of soft/hard copies of Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 for displaying the same for preparing 2-d Supplement, Printing of electoral rolls /forms and availability of infrastructure, Strategy to include new voters in Panchayat rolls whose names already exist in Assembly Rolls w.r.t 01 01.2023 as qualifying date, availability of ERO/AERO/ Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO) and updation of their names and other details on websites of Districts as well as on SEC website.

The mechanism of updation and printing both online and offline mode i e (passwords etc for the users & user IDS and role of NIC/DIOs), requirement of funds by each District for the Electoral Roll (Updation & SVEEP activity), tentative Schedule of Revision, handbook for revision of rolls, meeting of DCs with District Technical team headed by DIO of concerned District and (ERO/AERO/PLBOs) along with RDD functionaries was also discussed.

The SEC sought details from all deputy commissioners regarding polling stations, physical verification of polling stations, classification of polling stations into various categories, availability of minimum basic facilities, Migrant voter, besides, other special category of voters and Panchayat wise availability of their data for use in Election.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners, Secretary SEC, Director RDD Kashmir, Director RDD Jammu, Director Panchayat Raj, Jammu, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, J&K State Informatics Officers, Dy DEOs, DPOs and other concerned.