LG releases 22nd edition of Raghvendra Panchang

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released the 22nd edition of Raghvendra Panchang at Raj Bhavan.

The Panchang has been brought out by the team led by Dr Chander Mouli Raina, former member of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and retired Professor of Astrology, Central Sanskrit University.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated Dr. Chander Mouli Raina, the Editor in Chief of the Raghvendra Panchang, the editorial team and members of Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust for bringing out the latest edition of the Panchang which is a source of information about national and local festivals & fairs, religious rituals, besides auspicious occasions of various religious faiths of the region.

The Lt Governor also underlined the importance of taking such initiatives to make people aware about local culture and traditions. He lauded the efforts of Dr. Raina and his team in bringing out this awareness to the masses and appreciated his sustained efforts.

Pertinently, the panchang is an everyday tool that serves as a guide in choosing timings for auspicious events and practicing austerities for life enhancement. A panchang connects astrological research and discusses practical applications of this research in everyday lives of the masses.