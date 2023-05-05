LG participates in 2567th Buddha Purnima celebrations in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 5: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) and the First Lady Neelam Mishra participated in the 2567th Buddha Purnima celebration organised by Ladakh Buddhist Association along with All Ladakh Gonpa Association and International Buddhist Confederation, at Polo Ground.

Commending the people and the concerned associations for putting up a grand show on the occasion, the LG wished the people the very best. He passionately called the ever-lasting good influence the book, ‘The Light of Asia’ authored by Sir Edwin Arnold- which describes the life and time of Prince Gautama Buddha who became the Buddha after attaining enlightenment, had on his life. He highlighted the renunciation of Lord Buddha in search of enlightenment for the benefit of mankind with all the physical hardships that he endured in quest for the ultimate wisdom.

LG highlighted the importance of Nalanda University, which was one of the world’s first educational institutions which was established in the fifth century near Rajgir in Bihar and attracted students from across the globe for studies. He also highlighted the attack on Nalanda University and its destruction by Bakhtiyar Khiliji Circa 1193 AD. He stated that despite the destruction of this Centre of Academic Excellence, Buddhism continued to thrive and spread to many parts of the world.

Expressing his happiness over seeing people still celebrating Buddha Purnima in a grand way, LG stated that the teachings of Lord Buddha, particularly the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, are still relevant today and continue to appeal to people across the globe. Highlighting the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modji, to preserve, protect and propagate the rich culture, languages, heritage and traditions, he advised the youth to follow Lord Buddha’s teachings and perform good deeds to become good citizens of India.

He informed about his plan to expedite developmental activities in Ladakh along with ensuring a good future for the youth from the region. He stated that his objective is to make Ladakh the top Union Territory of India and to make Ladakh a ‘Corruption and Delay-Free’ UT. He emphasised the importance of managing and using water judiciously along with avoiding littering to keep Ladakh neat and clean. He sought cooperation from the people of Ladakh in this regard.

LG also felicitated Skyangchag Loskul Tsogspa and Tsewang Nurboo Vivek from Dhamma House Stok for their invaluable contributions towards Buddhism and the Ladakhi society.

Earlier, President, LBA, Thupstan Chhewang highlighted the relevance of Gautam Buddha’s teachings in today’s world. Monks from Chemrey Monastery performed Chhams (sacred mask dance) on the occasion.

Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche; Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Member, National Commission for Minorities, Rinchen Lhamo; Executive Councillors-Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Stanzin Chosphel; Councillors and members of PRIs; President, LBA, Thupstan Chhewang; President, All Ladakh Gonpa Association, Acharya Stanzin Wangtak; President, Anjuman Imamia, Ashraf Ali Barcha; President, Anjuman Moin ul-Islam, Dr Abdul Qayoom; President, Christian Association, Deachen Chamga; Secretary General, International Buddhist Confederation, Dr Dhammapiya; Chief Representative Officer (CRO) of Tibetan settlement in Ladakh; Vice-Chancellor, CIBS, Prof Rajesh Ranjan; Founder Director, MIMC, Bhikkhu Sanghasena; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shri Shrikant Suse; SSP Leh, PD Nitya; Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Leh, Air Commodore PK Srivastava; members of LBA, LBA Youth Wing, LBA Women Wing, Gonpa Association, students and monks and nuns from different parts of Ladakh took part in the event.