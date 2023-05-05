Darakhshan Andrabi, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 5: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Dr Andrabi discussed with the Lt Governor the developmental works & reformative measures taken by the Board, particularly in education sector and to boost the religious tourism through coordinated projects of Waqf Board, Tourism & other departments. She also apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured Dr Andrabi of all possible support of the Government Departments in the future endeavours of the Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in Kashmir division.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction.

Vijay Bahuguna, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand called on Lieutenant Governor.

Bahuguna discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues of public importance and the developmental scenario of Jammu & Kashmir.

Baba Chanchal Singh, Vice President BJP Kisan Morcha called on Lieutenant Governor.

Baba Chanchal accompanied by Ajit Singh Jamwal, BJP Executive member and Gagan Gupta, Social activist, discussed with the Lt Governor several matters including local developmental issues, promotion of religious tourism and sports activities in the region, among other issues.

The Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the issues raised by the delegation.