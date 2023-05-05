Jammu traders accuse Commercial Taxes Deptt of damaging their business interests

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Furious over the alleged atrocious attitude of Commercial Taxes (GST) Department officials, the business community under the banner of Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu has warned the UT Govt of serious consequences in case the authorities of the GST department do not mend its ways.

While addressing a press conference, the Federation President Deepak Gupta alleged that GST Deptt Officials were hell bent to damage their business interests by putting nakas at various places enroute from Lakhanpur to Banihal and harassing the members of trading community by resorting to undue checking of their vehicles carrying goods from Lakhanpur to Banihal.

He termed this whole process as useless because whatsoever material they are bringing from outside, has already been checked by the GST department at Lakhanpur and they fulfilled all the formalities by submitting GST through e-way bill and hence there is no need to further check their vehicles by the authorities. By doing so they are just resorting to harassment of the traders, he added.

Yashpal Gupta, President Retailers Federation; Anoop Mittal, President Kanak Mandi Traders Association; Prithvi Gupta, former General Secretary Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and Sham Lal Gupta, former Sr Vice President Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market were also present in the press conference.

Yashpal Gupta also expressed concern over the behavior of GST Deptt officials who instead of providing a feasible atmosphere for business, have resorted to undue interference in their working, posing serious blow to their business which is already in doldrums due to instability in the market.

Anoop Mittal assailed the GST department officials for creating nuisance in the working of trading community in Jammu who are under hard pressed conditions due to instability. He said the traders have suffered heavy losses in the last few years. “Now this time they were expecting good business turnover but the way the officials are treating the members of trading community, there is no doubt that this year, they have to undergo the same fate as was in the last few years,’ he added.

All the Trade leaders appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to kindly come forward to rescue the trading community of Jammu and implement ease of doing business on ground.

Munish Mahajan, Sr Vice President; Abhimanyu Gupta, Vice President; Sham Langer, General Secretary; Vishal Gupta, Secretary and Amit Gupta, Cashier of Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu were also present on the occasion.