Div Com directs DCs to organize village level camps

PM’s Rehabilitation Package for PoJK DPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today directed Deputy Commissioners to organise village level camps to receive applications from PoJK Displaced Persons (DP) of 1947, 1965 and 1971 to settle their claims under Prime Minister’s Development Package.

The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while chairing a meeting convened to review the disposal of claims received in the districts under the PM Package.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Additional Commissioner Jammu, Pankaj Katoch; Provincial Rehabilitation Officer Jammu and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Udhampur along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the total number of families of Displaced Persons in their respective districts, number of claims received, number of applications approved and recommended for relief assistance.

It was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs GoI has extended the date for receiving claim cases from the PoJK Displaced Persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 to enable left out entitled families to avail the benefits.

The Div Com asked the DCs to expedite the process of identification of left out families in their respective districts. He also directed them to submit all completed cases to his office for providing relief assistance to eligible families under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.

The Div Com stressed on organizing village level camps for sensitizing the DP families and to receive the applications of eligible beneficiaries and settle the pending claims of DP families.

The Div Com instructed the DCs to expedite the process to provide claim assistance to the beneficiaries and ensure that no eligible family is deprived of the same in their respective districts.