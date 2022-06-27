“LG Mulaqaat”: First step towards good governance is listening to people and resolving their grievances expeditiously: LG Sinha

There is a visible improvement in performance of departments & level of public satisfaction: LG

Proactive and Citizen-friendly administrative system has made the life easier for common man, says LG

Direct communication and speed & scale of governmental intervention to resolve daily issues faced by the masses, is providing strong boost to public service delivery: LG

LG interacts with 20 complainants from across the UT

Srinagar, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with 20 complainants from across the UT and addressed their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

First step towards good governance is listening to people and resolving their grievances expeditiously. There is a visible improvement in performance of departments and level of public satisfaction, said the Lt Governor.

A proactive and citizen-friendly administrative system has made life easier for common man. Direct communication and speed & scale of governmental intervention to resolve daily issues faced by the masses, is providing a strong boost to public service delivery, observed the Lt Governor.

In today’s LG Mulaqaat program, with the intervention of Lt Governor, various issues of the applicants got resolved on the spot.

The Lt Governor passed explicit directions to all Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials to maintain promptness in grievance redressal mechanism by ensuring that requests and complaints from people are responded to within a reasonable timeframe.

Zahoor Ahmad Khan from Budgam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for taking appropriate action for quick redressal of his grievance.

One Shaikh Mudasir from Pulwama projected the issue of cleanliness of the freshwater stream – Laeth Khul, upon which the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to involve Civil Society and PRI members and mobilize the local people in keeping the water stream clean.

On the issue of illegal soil extraction in the Kishan Ganga River, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora informed the chair that appropriate action has been taken in this regard.

Mohd Ayaz Khan of Poonch drew the attention of authorities pertaining to delay in installation of hand pumps. The Lt Governor passed directions to the Deputy Commissioner Poonch and Jal Shakti department to expedite the work.

Redressing the grievance of Sh Mustafa from Doda regarding dysfunctional irrigation canal Pranu Khul, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretary Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete the work on making the canal functional in the shortest possible time.

On the issue projected by Sh Balwant Singh of Reasi regarding non availability of Government Transport Facility in his locality, the chair was informed that necessary measures have been taken to address the issue.

Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances moderated today’s program of LG’s Mulaqaat and informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.