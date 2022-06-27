J&K adds 67 COVID-19 cases

Srinagar, Jun 27: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,54,865, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 47 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 20 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,756, they added.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 359. So far, 4,49,750 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said. (Agencies)