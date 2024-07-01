LG Mishra pays tribute to Col Chewang

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 30: The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D Mishra (Retd) here today took part in an event organised by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) to commemorate the 27th death anniversary of Col. Chewang Rinchen at his Memorial Park in the Housing Colony.

The LG laid wreath at Col. Rinchen’s Memorial and paid rich tribute to him and also felicitated family members of Col. Chewang which included his daughter Dr. Phuntsog Angmo, Phuntsog Dolma, Sonam and Tsering Angmo and interacted with them.

The tale of valour of Col. Chewang, who was the youngest recipient of Maha Vir Chakra, was also shared on the occasion.

Col. Rinchen is the recipient of two Maha Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

Lower Leh Councillor, Tsering Namgial; Deputy Commandant, LSRC, Lt. Col. R. Ranjan; officials from LSRC and 14 Corps; Ashok Chakra Chering Mutup; President ex-Servicemen League, Hon Captain Sonam Morup; ex-servicemen and family members of Col. Rinchen and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to all the five bravehearts and laid wreath on their mortal remains during a sombre wreath-laying parade at the 14 Corps Headquarter in Leh.

In a wreath-laying parade, in the presence of GOC 14 Corps, Lt General Rashim Bali and other Army officials LG paid homage to the martyred Army personnel: a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans who lost their lives in a water crossing incident on the tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh on June 29.