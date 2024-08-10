LG Misha lays foundation stone of RDSS in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 9: The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) laid a foundation stone of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) by POWERGRID in Union Territory of Ladakh, at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

The HLG inquired from C&MD, POWERGRID, Shri RK Tyagi about the reach of the transmission line, the tariff plan for electricity in Ladakh, the duration of power supply and the transmission losses. He emphasised the need to ensure minimal transmission losses and provide power to remote and strategically important areas in Ladakh. The HLG directed POWERGRID officials to meet with the Chairmen of LAHDC Leh and Kargil to address local needs and requirements.

The HLG highlighted the need to use minimal agricultural land for erection/installation of transmission lines due to paucity of agricultural land in Ladakh. He also asked the POWERGRID officials to provide electricity to the villages from where their transmission lines are passing. He also asked them to follow the timeline to ensure that there is no escalation in the cost of the project due to delays.

The HLG asked POWERGRID officials to make necessary arrangements to procure transformers for Ladakh well in advance on a priority basis. He also highlighted the need to grow fodder at the site of the Solar Power Project at Pang so that the fodder could be used by the villagers and nearby villages for their livestock.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Shri Tashi Gyalson highlighted the need to include the 33 KV transmission line for Lingshed village in RDSS. He stated that contractors of the project, who sublet their work to local contractors, have not made their payments. He requested C&MD, POWERGRID to ensure payment of the work for the said project to the sub-contractor.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon highlighted Kargil’s potential in renewable energy and requested POWERGRID authorities to conduct a survey to tap the potential of renewable energy in the district. He also requested POWERGRID officials to provide electricity to villages along the Drass-Zanskar transmission line route.

Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID, Shri RK Tyagi assured the HLG that the ongoing projects, including the Leh-Nubra Transmission line and other key transmission projects, would be completed on time. He also highlighted the significance of Ladakh’s contribution to the nation’s green energy initiatives, particularly the large-scale renewable project at Puga in Changthang.

Executive Director, POWERGRID, Shri Rajesh Kumar welcomed the dignitaries and provided an update on the status of the projects in Ladakh.

A video presentation on the progress of projects was also presented.

Chairman, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon; Chairman, LAHDC, Leh, Shri Tashi Gyalson; Advisor to the HLG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, IAS; Secretary, PDD, Ladakh, Shri Vikram Singh Malik, IAS; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shri Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS; Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID, Shri RK Tyagi; Chief General Manager, POWERGRID, Shri Arindam Chakraborty; Executive Director (PESL), POWERGRID, Shri Anoop Singh; Executive Director, POWERGRID, Shri Rajesh Kumar besides other officers and officials of POWERGRID and Power Development Department (PDD) Ladakh were present during the foundation stone-laying ceremony.