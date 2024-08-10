DIPR holds inaugural screening of ‘Bed Number 17’

J&K Film Screening series

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: The Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), in consonance with the announcement of the launch of J&K Film Series, today held the inaugural screening of the film “Bed Number 17” at its auditorium here.

This initiative aims to showcase local cinematic talent by holding fortnightly film screenings in the DIPR auditorium at Srinagar and Jammu.

Directed by renowned Kashmiri actor Mir Sarwar and produced by Hussain Khan, “Bed Number 17” highlights the sufferings of a family.

Director Information, Jatin Kishore, applauded the creative team behind “Bed Number 17” during the screening ceremony, acknowledging their contribution to Kashmiri cinema.

On the occasion, the Director also facilitated the team of the film.

Deputy Director Information, Deepak Dubey; Deputy Director Information Central Sunil Kumar; Nodal Officer for J&K Film Policy, Maheer Thakur; Accounts Officer, Hitesh Choudhary and other concerned attended the film screening event.

Speaking at the event, Mir Sarwar expressed his appreciation for DIPR’s initiative, emphasizing the need for platforms to promote films from the region.

He highlighted the initiative as a significant step towards harnessing the untapped potential of filmmaking in the region.

The screening was also attended by a diverse audience including film enthusiasts and artists, all of whom appreciated the cinematic narrative portrayed in “Bed Number 17.”

Going forward, DIPR plans to continue these screenings as part of its commitment to support local filmmakers and showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir through the medium of cinema.