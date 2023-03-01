LG meets various delegations from Leh, Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 1: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), met a delegation from Indian National Congress comprising Leader of Opposition and Lower Leh Councillor, Tsering Namgyal; Upper Leh Councillor, Stanzin Tsepak and Councillor Igoo, Sonam Thardos, at Raj Niwas.

Namgyal congratulated LG Mishra on assuming the charge of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He expressed gratitude to LG and the UT Administration on behalf of the people of Ladakh for the prompt response in airlifting the citizens of Ladakh stranded at Chandigarh and Jammu. He requested to set up a fully-residential Sainik School in Ladakh, make Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) mandatory for filling up all the vacant gazetted posts in Ladakh; make funds allocated to Hill Councils non-lapsable; the need for inclusion of Hill Councils while taking major decisions for the development of the region; regularisation of settlements along with allowing new settlements in Lower Leh etc.

LG informed the delegates about the plan to constitute an Immediate Assistance Cell comprising Army, Air Force, Ladakh Police, Civil Administration and representatives from LAHDC Leh and Kargil for quick help and redressal of issues faced by the public. He also informed about the formation of a committee that would scrutinise the feedback and issues flagged by the public through emails and letters.

A delegation from Kargil comprising Chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC), Sankoo, Mehdi Ali; BDC Taisuru, Amina Bano and BDC Barsoo, Hajira Bano, also met Lieutenant Governor.

Mehdi requested for a separate district status for Sankoo sub-division, the need for a full-fledged Govt Degree College at Sankoo, construction of the Panikhar-Pahalgam Road, the need for a tunnel at Samar La Faroona to reduce, the need for the upgradation of the Police Post at Sankoo.

Hajira sought LG’s intervention in the installation of mobile towers in Barsoo block to improve telecommunication connectivity and sanction funds for the construction of the Mini Secretariat at Barsoo block headquarters. LG Mishra assured the Chairpersons of BDCs to look into the matter.

Former Upper Leh Councillor, Ven Lobzang Nyantak met Lt Governor and raised the issue of preservation and promotion of Bhoti language in Ladakh. He requested for the recruitment of Bhoti teachers in Govt Schools to enable students to learn Bhoti language.