SAYBO delegation, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: A delegation of Shree Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation led by Rajan Kapoor, President, SAYBO discussed with the Lt Governor various issues pertaining to the smooth operations of bhandaras during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2023.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of all support from the UT Administration and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Later, a delegation of community leaders from J&K, recently empanelled for advising the Chairman, National Commission for Minorities on the minority community issues in the UT also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation led by Dr (Prof) Sarabjeet Singh (Retd) discussed with the Lt Governor various issues pertaining to the minority communities of J&K.