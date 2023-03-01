UP will become 1 trillion dollar economy for its youth, resources: Yogi

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Mar 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated that Uttar Pradesh, which is rich in natural resources and youth power, will be successful in achieving the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

In the absence of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, during the discussion on the budget in the Legislative Assembly, Yogi said that UP would achieve the target of 1 trillion dollar economy through better fiscal management, better use of natural resources and by creating a conducive environment for investment.

He said, “We have the scale as well as the skill and the speed has also increased in the last 6 years. Even the Leader of the Opposition has also admitted that the investment proposals have hit the ground and after the ground breaking ceremony to be held in the next 6 months, the State will succeed in becoming the country’s second largest economy.”

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh’s absence from the house, he said, “There are two solutions to every problem either ‘Bhaag Lo’ (participate) or ‘Bhaag Lo’ (run away) and the other is to run away. Either, take part in meaningful discussion by participating in the proceedings of the house or stay away from the proceedings of the house. The vacant seat of the Leader of the Opposition is reflecting this.

Pointing towards senior SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, the CM said, “We respect Shivpal as well even if he does not get respect there (in SP).”

Yogi said that the investment proposals coming in the state are a symbol of public trust. “Our Government has incorporated the promises made to the public in the 2022 assembly elections in the budget. Arrangements have been made to fulfill 110 of the 130 resolutions made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in the budget and an amount of more than 64,700 crores has been proposed for this. With this money, work will be done on the schemes started for the welfare of all sections including youth, women and farmers,” he said.

Accusing the previous SP Government of reneging on its promise, he said that in August 2016, the SP Government had announced Rs 1 crore each to three players, including badminton star PV Sindhu, who brought laurels to the country by winning medals. “But even after six months, this honour was not given to the players, after which the people threw SP out of power in March 2017. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitated all the players after coming to power,” he said.

The CM said there was widespread tax evasion under previous Governments. “Mafia used to obstruct the development of the State, but our Government paid special attention to fiscal management and curbed tax evasion,” he said.

He said that in 2016-17, revenue from excise was only Rs 12,000 crore, which his Government has increased to Rs 45,000 crore. “Tax collection increased almost three times. Increasing revenue is becoming the basis of public welfare today, the basis for infrastructure development and is proving helpful in making UP the biggest economy in the country. After groundbreaking, UP will be the second largest economy of the country,” he said.

Yogi said that for this his Government did not impose any new tax on the public, but the price of petrol and diesel were lowest in comparison to other states. “More than 26,000 traders have registered themselves in GST and we have given insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to each one,” he said.

He said that apart from giving free tests, free treatment, free ration and maintenance allowance to the poor, the Government got skill mapping of 83,000 migrants coming from other states during the Corona period. “There was no need to beg in front of the financial institutions. This is an example of better fiscal management. The Government should be commended for controlling the fiscal deficit,” he said.

The CM said that his Government didn’t see anyone’s caste in giving free vaccines, free tests or free ration during the corona period. “The benefits of the schemes were given to all equally,” he said.

Referring to the viral photo of SP president Akhilesh with an accused in the Prayagraj incident, Yogi said that a photo with the conspirator shaking hands with him has gone viral. “The symbol of the party is pasted on the back and still trying to cover up.

He asked who used to patronise the professional mafia earlier. “When we talk about development, women’s welfare and a trillion dollar economy, you only talk about caste. The State has moved many steps forward from where you had left the state. UP will become a trillion dollar economy. There should be no doubt in this,” he said.

Yogi said that the scholarship of more than 21 lakh children belonging to scheduled castes and tribes was stopped by the then Government in the year 2016-17. “After coming to power the BJP Government gave past and present scholarships in March 2017.

He said that UP has 11 to 12 percent share in the country’s arable land, but our share in production is 19 per cent. “With better fertile land, abundant water resources and better use of technology, agricultural production can be increased by three times, which the Government is trying to do,” he said.