LG Mathur visits Hunderman village, meets delegations

Kargil, Jan 18: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today visited Hunderman village during his tour to Kargil district.

Several delegations comprising Block Development Council (BDC), Councillor Poyen, Nambardar, village representatives and the owner of Museum of Memories, Hunderman apprised Lt Governor Mathur of the challenges being faced by them.

At the outset, the delegation requested Lt Governor Mathur to include their village in the Actual Line of Control (ALC) category for availing schemes and benefits provided by the Government. The delegation also requested Lt Governor Mathur to digitally connect their village for the education of their children.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation included requests for the widening of the Kargil-Hunderman Road, construction of public toilets and promoting homestays in the village keeping in view the increase in footfall of tourists to the village, construction of a library for the public, the extension of the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) scheme to Hunderman and providing drinking water supply and irrigation water through lift scheme to the villagers.

The owner of Museum of Memories requested Lt Governor Mathur for help in providing solar lighting, laying of tiled footpaths both inside and outside the museum to make it accessible to the tourists.

Lt Governor also visited Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum of Central Asian and Kargil Artifacts in Kargil that houses a collection of goods available with the family in the Aziz Bhat sarai- an important Caravan sarai in the region in the early 20th century.

Earlier, Lt Governor Mathur was received by Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Feroz Ahmad and DC Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve. He was presented the ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival.