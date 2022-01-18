CS reviews functioning of I&C Department

‘Generate 2 lakh employment in 18 months’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Directors, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir/Jammu, Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization along with the concerned officers participated in the meeting.

It was informed that under the new land allotment policy, the Industries Department has so far received 4,114 online applications for land allotment, pledging a proposed investment of Rs. 44,327 crores with an estimated employment generation potential of 1,84,100 engagements.

It was further informed that all these applications are being processed under the single window system wherein land is being allotted through a transparent mechanism giving due weightage to the proposed investment per Kanal, proposed direct employment per Kanal, category of industry, environmental impact assessment, and others. To maintain transparency in the allotment process, the finalized list of allottees along with application and selection details is shared on the Department’s official website and objections are called before official allotment.

The Chief Secretary directed completion of the allotment process in favour of eligible applicants and ensure generation of approximately 2 lakh employment in 18 months, besides submitting a consolidated report on applications processed, and time taken in their processing- land allotment- and establishing the industrial unit along with the respective employment generation potential.

Dr. Mehta further impressed upon the Department to integrate the single window system with the rapid assessment system to enable the applicant to share feedback with the Department.

He also directed the completion of end-to-end digitization of all services identified under (EoDB) by the end of this month by focussing on the remaining services of a handful of departments.

Moreover, the Industries & Commerce Department was asked to develop handicraft and handloom haats in all district headquarters to provide readymade market to the local products. The Department was further asked to expedite identifying one product per district that can be taken up for large-scale export to national and international markets.

To boost the handicrafts and handlooms of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mehta stressed the linkage of the local market with the e-commerce platforms after suitable certification of product quality. Besides, he also emphasized the importance of GI tag of local products and quality testing thereafter to gain consumers’ confidence in the quality of products from Jammu and Kashmir.