LG Manoj Sinha Visits IIT Jammu’s Jagti Campus

Jammu, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu at the inaugural session of the Foundation Program at Jagti Campus, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the students embarking on a new journey. The world-class faculty here at IIT Jammu will nurture your talents to transform your dreams into reality, he added.

“India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers. As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India is on the move and is emerging as a technology and services hub powered by knowledge economy.

The ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives coupled with a burgeoning startup ecosystem, presents a fertile ground for young minds to make their mark and carve a successful career in engineering, he added.

He advised the students to explore new paths and keep re-inventing themselves to keep pace with the change happening around the world.

“We need engineers who will not be confined to the mundane, but who will think beyond textbooks and question the status quo and embrace challenges as opportunities. The expertise of the young engineers’ expertise will be instrumental in driving the mission of Make in India and Start Up India,” the Lt Governor said.

Citing examples of Japan and USA, the Lt Governor said the Engineering prowess of these countries has contributed to their growth and elevated their status in the world. He said, the world’s greatest powers are witness to the fact that great engineers have been instrumental in propelling those nations to unparalleled heights.

“India needs engineers who can address the challenges of urbanization, infrastructure and access to quality healthcare and education for all. Young engineers’ ideas and solutions can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society,” the Lt Governor said.

“India needs engineers who can collaborate globally, foster partnership with other countries and institutions to address complex global challenges. I strongly believe young engineers have the potential to not only make India self-reliant but also position it as a global leader,” he said.

The Lt Governor impressed on the educational institutions to create an environment, an education system that reflects today’s reality.

Universities, as the cradle of innovation, need to become the backbone of progress. By collaborating with Industries and addressing real-world challenges, Universities can produce graduates equipped with skills to solve complex problems, he said.

“Let us harness the power of innovation and engineering to build a better tomorrow. The opportunities that lie ahead in India’s journey are immense, and I have no doubt that young engineers’ brilliance and determination will drive our nation to new heights,” the Lt Governor added.

He asked the students to be aspiring and start their new journey with an aim to leverage technology, knowledge and wisdom to transform our great nation.

Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu presented a detailed overview of the Five-day long Foundation Programme.

Padma Shri Dr Janak Palta McGilligan; Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Dr Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS Jammu; S.P Mahi, CAO Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL); senior officers, prominent citizens, faculty members and students were present.