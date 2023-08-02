1.14 Lakh Posts Vacant In Organisations Under MHA: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 2: As many as 1,14,245 posts are lying vacant in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs and these include the CRPF, the BSF and the Delhi Police, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mishra said in 2023, advertisements for about 31,879 posts have been published, and out of these, 1,126 posts have been filled up.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and its organisations, including the Central Armed Police Forces such as Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Assam Rifles and Central Industrial Security Force, and central police organisations, including Delhi Police, has approximately 1,14,245 vacant posts at present, he said in a written reply.

Out of the vacant posts, 3,075 are in group ‘A’, 15,861 are in group ‘B’ and 95,309 are in Group ‘C’. Of these, 16,356 posts are of Scheduled Castes, 8,759 posts of Scheduled Tribes, 21,974 posts of Other Backward Class, and 7,394 posts of economically weaker section and 59,762 posts of general category.

The minister said recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process and added that advertisements to fill up posts are published as and when vacancy arises and appointment letters issued after completion of recruitment process.

The ministry reviews the recruitment progress regularly to ensure that vacant posts get filled up in a time-bound manner, Mishra said. (Agencies)