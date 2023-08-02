880 Flats Constructed In Last 3 Years For Kashmiri Migrant Employees: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 2: A total of 880 flats have been constructed in the Kashmir valley in the past three years for Kashmiri migrant employees who wish to return, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai also said 5,248 two-room tenements were constructed in Jammu region — Purkhu, Muthi, Nagrota and Jagti — to accommodate the people who had migrated due to terrorism in 1989-1990 from their ancestral places of residence in Kashmir. These tenements were constructed in two phases till 2011.

“No new tenements for above purpose have been built in the last three years. However, due to improved security scenario in the Kashmir valley, the government has taken up the project of construction of 6,000 transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrant employees returning to Kashmir valley. 880 flats have been constructed in the last three years,” he said in a written reply. (Agencies)