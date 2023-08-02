Govt Employee Attached For ‘Obnoxious’ Social Media Post In J&K’s Bandipora

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: A Data Entry Operator at the zonal education office, Sumbal has been attached to Tehsildar’s office in Bandipora with immediate effect. The action comes after a report from field agencies regarding an alleged offensive social media post made by the official, potentially impacting communal harmony.

Quoting officials, that the post in-question is said to be in violation of Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution, and the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971.

Meanwhile, a committee, headed by the Tehsildar Sumbal, has been formed to investigate the matter and asked to submit its recommendations within a week.

Moreover, the attachment & subsequent inquiry order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, Aamir Choudhary, vide no. SDM/S/2023-24/864-69, a copy of which lies with GNS reads,“Consequent upon the report from the field agencies regarding obnoxious social media post allegedly by one Mohammad Saleem Bhat Data Entry Operator, Zonal Education Office Sumbal having detrimental effect on prevalent brotherhood and peaceful situation at present which could result in animosity between sections of society.”

“That such unpleasant social media posts are in contravention to Article 19 (2) of Constitution of India which deals with the Freedom of Speech and also imposes reasonable restrictions as well.”

“Moreover, it is violative of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971 which clearly lists out the activities that are not to be carried out by the employees and are violation of the Conduct Rules and can be punished under Rule 30 of the Jammu And Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1956 and the Rule 30 states punishments namely: i) Censure ii) fine not exceeding one month’s pay; iii) withholding of increments and/or promotion; iv) reduction to a lower post and/or a lower time-scale and/or to a lower stage in time-scale v) recovery from pay of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused to vi) Government by negligence or breach of orders; vii) Premature retirement on proportionate pension other than that viii) Specified in rule 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations,” the order read.

“Moreover GAD Circular No- JK (GAD) of 2023 dated 24-03-2023 makes it amply clear the Government Servant shall not engage themselves with social media in a manner which is contravention to these rules and also vehemently makes it clear that the clear the Govt employees shall not post on social media any such content or comments about co-worker or individuals that are vulgar, obscene, threatening, intimidating or that violate the conduct rules and shall refrain from indulging in unwarranted debates/discussions and sharing/commenting/posting inappropriate post/content from social media platforms and any violation of these guidelines/rules shall tantamount to misconduct and invite disciplinary action against the delinquent official under relevant rules.”

“Therefore keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter the above mentioned official namely Mohammad Saleem Bhat Data Entry Operator ZEO Sumbal is hereby attached in the office of Tehsildar Sumbal with immediate effect. Moreover a committee of three members is constituted under the chairmanship of Tehsildar Sumbal comprising: 1. Zonal Education Officer Sumbal 2. Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Sumbal. The committee shall make an inquiry and submit its report along with recommendations in the office of undersigned within a weeks’ time,” added the order issued by the SDM.