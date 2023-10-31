LG Manoj Sinha Visits Handicraft And Handloom Exhibition At Kashmir Haat

Appreciates the creativity and ingenuity of craftspeople and their dedicated service to preserve and promote J&K’s artistic heritage

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Handicraft and Handloom Exhibition at Kashmir Haat, today.

He inspected the stalls put up by the Artisans and women entrepreneurs of Self-Help Groups showcasing variety of their creative products.

The Lt Governor appreciated the creativity and ingenuity of all the craftspeople and their dedicated service to preserve and promote artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers were also present.