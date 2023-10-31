LG Attends Open Painting Competition On “Corruption Free & Poverty Free Future”, Ideals Of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

LG inaugurates DIPR’s photo exhibition on the theme Badalta Khilta Jammu Kashmir at the iconic Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended an open painting competition on the theme “Corruption free & Poverty free future”, Ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat at Zero Bridge, on the occasion of UT Foundation Day.

The Lt Governor interacted with the children participating in the competition and encouraged them to highlight the social issues through their creative art.

The painting competition was organized by School Education Department.

As a part of UT Foundation Day celebration, the Lt Governor inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by Department of Information and Public Relations on the theme “Badalta Khilta Jammu Kashmir” at the iconic Lal Chowk.

The exhibition highlighted the development journey of Jammu Kashmir over the last four years.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Minga Sherpa, Director Information Department; HoDs and senior officers were also present.