J&K | Man Kills Mother, Daughter With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: In a deeply disturbing incident, a suspected drug addict killed his mother and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon in Bishnah area here today, police said.

Around 5 Pm today, one Jagdev Singh @Michael son of Kura Ram of Morchapur, Bishnah, brutally stabbed his mother Kamlo Devi and a defenceless 3-month-old minor daughter (yet to be named) with a sharp-edged weapon (Kirch) when his wife and other family members were not home.

Soon after getting the information, a police team reached at the crime spot to gather information about the crime and to record the statements of the witnesses.

Accordingly, the accused, who is at large after commissioning of the crime, has been booked in case FIR number 245/2023 under section 302 of the IPC and 4/25 of the Arms Act registered at Police Station Bishnah.

Meanwhile, police have constituted special teams to trace and arrest the accused.