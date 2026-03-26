LG Manoj Sinha Thanks Centre For ₹5,000 Cr Additional Assistance To J&K

JAMMU, Mar 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Central leadership for providing additional financial support to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Office of J&K LG, said that the Lieutenant Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing ₹5,000 crore as additional central assistance to the Union Territory.

He stated that the financial package will help in strengthening and consolidating the fiscal position of Jammu and Kashmir.