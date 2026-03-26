JAMMU, Mar 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Central leadership for providing additional financial support to Jammu and Kashmir.
In a post on X, Office of J&K LG, said that the Lieutenant Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing ₹5,000 crore as additional central assistance to the Union Territory.
He stated that the financial package will help in strengthening and consolidating the fiscal position of Jammu and Kashmir.
LG Manoj Sinha Thanks Centre For ₹5,000 Cr Additional Assistance To J&K
JAMMU, Mar 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Central leadership for providing additional financial support to Jammu and Kashmir.