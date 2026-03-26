Will Organise Kumbh Mela In Kashmir’s Bandipora From July 15, 2026: Swami Kalikananda Saraswati

SRINAGAR, Mar 26: Swami Kalikananda Saraswati on Thursday said his Math will revive the Kumbh Mela in Kashmir by holding a 10-day festival in Bandipora district in July this year.

“We will be holding the Kumbh Mela at Shadipora (in Bandipora district) from July 15-24 this year. We expect two to three lakh devotees to take part in the event,” he told mediapersons here.

He said a one-day Kumbh Mela was held in Kashmir in 2016, with an estimated 35,000 persons participated.

“The situation that year was such that we could not hold the event for a longer period. However, this time we will have a 10-day Mela,” he added.

He said Kumbh Mela was an annual event in Kashmir till 1941, but it was stopped due to various reasons, including “interventions by external forces, including the Mughals”.

The spiritual leader said that during the Kumbh Mela, an all-religion conference will also be organised where people from all faiths can participate. (Agencies)