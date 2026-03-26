CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Jammu, Reviews Key Development Initiatives

JAMMU, Mar 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday night chaired a cabinet meeting to review key development initiatives and governance priorities in the Union Territory.

This is the second cabinet meeting chaired by Abdullah here this month, paving the way for key decisions aimed at strengthening governance and accelerating development across the Union Territory.

The cabinet meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure projects, strengthening public service delivery, and ensuring inclusive growth across J&K, the Office of the Chief Minister said on X.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present.