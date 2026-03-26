Onus On J&K Govt To Create New Administrative Units, Says PDP After L-G’s Nod To Consider Bill

Srinagar, Mar 26: The opposition PDP on Thursday said the onus was on the Jammu and Kashmir government to create new administrative units in the Union territory to empower various regions, after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave his approval for considering a Private Member’s Bill to this effect.

The government should clarify its position on the significant Bill introduced by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, which proposes administrative reorganisation, including the creation of new divisions and districts, across the Union territory, PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said in a statement.

“The Bill, which has received approval from the lieutenant governor for consideration, seeks to address the long-standing regional disparities by decentralising governance and ensuring that administrative mechanisms reach the most remote and underserved areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhan said in the statement.

The Bill lays particular emphasis on the far-flung regions across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, including Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Karnah and Uri in Kashmir, and Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Bani and Basohli in the Jammu region – areas that continue to face challenges due to terrain, connectivity and administrative distance, he said.

Bhan added that the development has placed the responsibility firmly on the elected government to take a clear and transparent stand on the issue.

“This is a defining moment for the government. The Bill represents a serious attempt to bring governance closer to the people and correct decades of administrative imbalance.

“With the lieutenant governor granting approval, the onus is now on the government to decide whether it stands with the people of the far-flung regions in both Kashmir and Jammu, or chooses to act as a roadblock to their empowerment,” Bhan said.

The proposed reorganisation is not merely an administrative adjustment but a crucial step towards inclusive governance, ensuring that people in the remote districts and border belts are not left behind, he added.

“From Gurez and Karnah in north Kashmir to Kishtwar, Doda, Bani, Basohli and Poonch in Jammu, people have long demanded administrative accessibility and fair representation. Governance cannot remain centralised and distant in a region as diverse and geographically challenging as Jammu and Kashmir.

“This Bill offers a roadmap for equitable and participatory administration. The government must come clear on whether it supports such decentralisation or intends to oppose it,” Bhan said.

He added that the “silence” of the ruling National Conference raises serious concerns and underscores the need for accountability.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a clear answer. Are they (government) in favour of empowering regions like the Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Rajouri, Poonch, Bani and Basohli, or are they against this proposal?

“There can be no ambiguity on an issue that directly impacts governance and public access to administration,” Bhan said. (Agencies)