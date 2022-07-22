LG Manoj Sinha reviews the status of ongoing projects of Housing and Urban Development Department

Important decisions taken to resolve bottlenecks and to expedite the execution of flagship programmes

Srinagar, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the status of ongoing projects of Housing and Urban Development Department during a high-level meeting to assess the functioning of the department, at the Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor took several important decisions in order to resolve the bottlenecks and to expedite the execution of the flagship programmes.

The Lt Governor sought the status of deliverables under various projects and schemes viz. eBuses, Housing Colonies, Integrated Townships, PM SVANidhi, PMAY, AMRUT, Smart Cities, SBM/SWM. He directed the officials for doubling their efforts, besides meeting the set timelines and ensuring utilisation of funds for early and effective completion of the projects.

The Lt Governor directed the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to shortlist the projects to be completed on Mission mode and submit the timelines for their completion at the earliest.

On the process of procurement of eBuses, the Lt Governor was apprised that the delivery of buses in pilot phase would be done by 31st October this year.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to make provisions with better coordination and convergence of departments for effective disposal of building permissions by the authorities, ensuring hassle free services to common citizens.

Enquiring about the implementation of skill training program in the construction sector, the Lt Governor directed for completion of the said training for up-skilling of construction workers in a fixed timeframe.

The Lt Governor also sought progress on the achievement of ODF plus status for all ULBs in J&K and on developing Waste Management Systems.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD gave detailed presentation on the progress achieved under various projects by the department.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC; Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner SMC, besides senior officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.