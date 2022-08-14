LG Manoj Sinha leads Tiranga rally organised by BSF in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country’s 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday organised a live band performance to commemorate Independence Day as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to deliver the message of peace in Kashmir. (Agencies)