EMPLOYMENT (14-08-2022)

ETHERIUM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. IS HIRING

WE ARE LOOKING TO HIRE THE FOLLOWING ROLES IN OUR TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU OFFICE:

1. SR. JAVA ENGINEER – SALARY APPROX. RS. 1L/M; JAVA, SPRING, MAVEN, MYBATIS, SQL SERVER, ANGULARJS; 5+ YEARS OF TECH EXP.

2. CONTENT WRITERS – SALARY APPROX. RS. 20K/M; COMMAND OVER ENGLISH; KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT HEALTH SECTOR AND INTERNET PUBLISHING.

3. CHIEF EDITOR, MEDICAL CONTENT – SALARY APPROX. RS. 50K/M; 10+ YEARS IN ALTERNATE MEDICINE; UNDERSTANDING OF INTERNET TECHNOLOGIES AND INTERNET PUBLISHING EXP.

4. SR. FRONTEND ENGINEER – SALARY APPROX. RS. 50K/M; ANGULARJS, REACTJS, HTML/CSS EXP.

5. SOFTWARE PRODUCT MANAGER – SALARY APPROX. RS. 60K/M; MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE BUILDING/OWNING SOFTWARE PRODUCTS AND WELL VERSED IN DIGITAL MARKETING

IF INTERESTED, SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@ETHERIUMTECH.COM OR CALL/WHATSAPP +919419200779

JOBS@BANKING!

1.SALES PROMOTER(M/F)

SITTING & RETAILING

12TH/ GRADS HAVING SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

SALARY: 14K TO 18K +INCENTIVES

CREDIT CARDS SALES

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB

*HSCFORTUNE

PRIVATE LIMITED AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF TATATISCON* JAMMU

REQUIRES

*BUSINESS MANAGERS:*

QUALIFICATION:- CIVIL ENGINEER WITH MBA HAVING 5 TO 7 YEARS

EXPERIENCE IN SALES AND MARKETING. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES HAVING TMT REBARS SELLING EXPERIENCE.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE & OWN CONVEYANCE IS MUST FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED POST.

*SALARY NEGOTIABLE*

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME TO BELOW MENTION

E-MAIL I’D. *HTC_HE@YAHOO.COM*

CAREER HIRE

BEST HOSPITALITY BRANDS OF CANADA HIRING FOR RESTAURANT MANAGER, TEAM LEADERS, F&B MANAGERS, SUPERVISORS AND WAITERS

SALARY MIN 14 CAD PER HOUR

ILETS 5 BAND REQUIRED. PR IN TWO YEARS. TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE REQUIRED.

CONTACT US

9796044238, 8288009862

REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED SALES GIRL REQUIRED FOR JEWELLERY SHOP IN JAIN BAZAR TIMINGS 12 PM TO 8 PM. A GENTLE LOOKING GIRL REQUIRED. GIRL SHOULD BE EXPERIENCED FOR PROFESSION.

PH. 9906367896

REQUIRED

OT TECHNICIAN &

DOCTOR (MBBS/MS)

IN JAMMU

CALL ON

6006802223

REQUIRED

DRIVER : 01

STEWARDS

CONTACT AT

HOTEL JAMMU PREMIER PVT. LTD.

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU.

MOB.NO.: 9906247877, 9596612049

WANTED

URGENTLY NEED FEMALE STAFF FOR PACKING

LOCATION : NEAR GURUDWARA

GHANDI NAGAR

MOBILE NUMBER:

6006907237

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR A REPUTED RETAIL STORE AT NANAK NAGAR, DEALING IN HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

SALARY RS 10,000 TO 15,000/MONTH

CONTACT ON. MB.9419156345

9149417282

WALK IN FOR AN INTERVIEW

AT ROHINI HANDLOOM SHOP

SHIVAJI CHOWK, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU

MALE, FEMALE BOTH REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. 3 MALE & 1 FEMALE

EXPERIENCE HOLDER AND FRESHER ALSO APPLY.

WORK AS CCTV SURVELLANCE & IT RELATED.

R TECHNOLOGIES

NEAR HIGH COURT CHOWK OPP POWER HOUSE MAIN ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

9419131306, 7889335697

MAY FAIR HR. SEC SCHOOL

66, CHAND NAGAR,

NEAR MC KHALSA COLLEGE, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A, B.ED FOR CLASS 4TH TO 7TH, SUB: HINDI – 1 POST.

2. NURSERY TRAINED/ MUSIC / ART & CRAFT

– 1 POST EACH.

3. ACCOUNTANT – 1 POST.

CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE IN A REPUTED SCHOOL CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CREDENTIALS ON 9797303361

TEACHER AVAILABLE

FOR HOME TUITION IN JAMMU

FOR NEET STUDENTS

AND 11TH & 12TH CLASSES

SUBJECT : BIOLOGY

WELL EXPERIENCED &

HIGHLY QUALIFIED

CONTACT NO.:

9596951727, 8717010488

BHARTIYA SHIKSHA KENDER AKALPUR

THE INSTITUTION URGENTLY REQURIED FOLLOWING TEACHING STAFF.

1. ENGLISH TEACHER – MA

2. SCIENCE TEACHER – MA

B.ED CANDIDATES SHALL BE GIVEN PREFERENCE.

DESIRED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH BIO-DATA ON ANY WORKING DAY.

CONTACT NO: 7780823460, 9086726569

