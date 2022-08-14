1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: This Independence Day, India will honour 1,082 police personnel for their bravery and distinguished service. The personnel will be awarded in three categories on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. These include 648 Police Medals for Meritorious Service, 347 Police Medals for Gallantry and 87 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The 347 gallantry award winners include 204 personnel who displayed bravery during operations in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 who valiantly countered Left Wing Extremism, and 14 who saw action in the North-East.

Of those receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from the Central Reserve Police Force, 108 are from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 are from the Border Security Force, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh, and the remaining are from other states and Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces.

