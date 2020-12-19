LG, Manoj Sinha inaugurates an Experience Centre/Sales Outlet of Jammu Kashmir Industries

JAMMU: LG, Manoj Sinha inaugurated an Experience Centre/Sales Outlet of Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited (JKI) at Jammu. Step part of the revival plan of JKI focusing primarily upon revival/modernization/establishment of units associated with the silk, wool and joinery sectors only.

As part of the revival plan, units associated with silk & joinery sectors in the Jammu div have been made fully functional & the new facility shall facilitate increasing the market visibility&boosting sales of the furniture&joinery items, silk & woollen products manufactured by JKI.

The new facility located in the heart of Jammu city, constructed at a cost of Rs 6.50Cr, spread over 3 floors would lead to substantial increase in the sales of the products being manufactured by JKI & would play an important role in making it profitable & viable entity.