Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 1700 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni and Malti sectors in District Poonch.

“Indian Army retaliates befittingly to cross border firing,”he added. The spokesman said that no injury or damage has been reported on own side in exchange of firing. (AGENCIES)