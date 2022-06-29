LG Manoj Sinha attends ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’ at Srinagar

Felicitates innovative, technically empowered farmers for their contribution to agriculture & horticulture sector

Srinagar, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’ and felicitated innovative, technically empowered farmers for their contribution to agriculture & horticulture sector, today at SKICC, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor felicitated innovative, technically empowered farmers for their contribution to agriculture and horticulture sector.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the farming community for their immense contributions towards ensuring food security for our UT and nation.

The Lt Governor enlisted various innovative measures and policy decisions taken by the government to increase the income of the farmers and encouraged youth to adopt agriculture as a medium of employment.

Over the past two years, the government has shifted to the improved farming system on scientific lines and market-oriented policies in order to make agriculture and allied sector a sustainable & profitable economic activity, said the Lt Governor.

“In spite of rapid urbanization, nearly 70% population’s livelihood is dependent on agriculture and it is the key to remove developmental imbalances between urban and rural areas. To some extent, this goal has been realized”, the Lt Governor added.

Braving all the challenges of agricultural reform, our ranking in monthly farm income has improved and J&K UT is standing tall among top 5 states/UTs, the Lt Governor further added.

J&K has limitless potential in agriculture & concerted efforts are opening up doors of opportunity for small & marginal farmers. Never before had high-density plantation investment in agro-based industries taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the last two years, observed the Lt Governor.

He further said that Green Agriculture Revolution, and the contribution of Agricultural Universities, Institutions & Krishi Vigyan Kendras has changed the way of farming in an innovative way by extending benefits of modern technologies to the farmers.

The Lt Governor informed that under the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana started by Hon’ble Prime Minister, last year J&K administration covered 82,188 farmers and this year, the target is to register 50,000 additional farmers under the scheme. The farmers associated with this scheme will get a pension of three thousand rupees every month in their account after the age of 60 years.

I urge every eligible beneficiary to take advantage of this scheme, he added.

The Lt Governor termed farmers, youth and women entrepreneurs as the priority of the J&K administration and assured every possible support to them.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries, and financial assistance to farmers under the National Saffron Mission. He also released a book titled “Zero Budget Natural Farming” and inspected the impressive stalls set up by government departments, startups and other stakeholders.

Agri-preneurs, Champion Farmers shared their success story and how the support of the UT administration changed their lives. Many women agri-preneurs encouraged others to take up farming and earn a respectable income.

The Lt Governor emphasized that such success stories of progressive farmers & agri-preneurs must reach the youth, and underlined the need to make these inspirational journeys a part of school curriculum. More girls, women becoming farmers, taking agriculture as a career is a matter of pride, he added.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, congratulated the farming community and the Agriculture department for the impressive performance of J&K in the agriculture sector. He expressed hope that with continuous innovation and committed efforts, J&K would be the leading UT in terms of farm income.

Prof. J P Sharma, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST, termed the farmers of J&K as the Agricultural Ambassadors of the country. He advised the farming community to put more focus on processing, value addition and marketing, besides replicating the best agriculture and farming practices to yield favourable results.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the need to take necessary measures to overcome various challenges pertaining to land availability, weather conditions, natural resources, besides highlighting the up-coming initiatives.

Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Kashmir, in his welcome address, highlighted the initiatives taken by the department to extend handholding to the farmers, and making the agriculture sector more remunerative. KK Sharma, Director AP & FWD, Jammu delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; HoDs; progressive farmers, Agri-preneurs and prominent citizens from all walks of life attended the ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’.