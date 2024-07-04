LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Srinagar Conclave Of MoHUA’s High-Level Committee On Urban Planning

SRINAGAR, July 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Srinagar Conclave of High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the members of the High-Level Committee and all the experts.

He said the two-day long deliberations with all the states and Urban Planners and recommendations will help in formulating final report of the Committee on reform in Urban Planning in the country.

The Lt Governor called upon the Town Planners, Urban Designers and Experts to focus on building future-ready cities. Given the extreme weather events, impact of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, it is imperative to focus on resilient urban planning for future-proof cities, he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated UT administration’s resolve on urban transformation and building sustainable, inclusive, resilient, and safe cities which serve the needs of people and able to effectively tackle economic, social and climate challenges.

“Our cities are growth engines of the country and also playing the key role in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the citizens. Increasing urbanization reflects the growing aspiration. Urban planning should be able to build sustainable infrastructure and enable residents to prosper,” the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the urban reforms introduced under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said the key initiatives such as Urban Rejuvenation and Smart Cities campaign, urban planners are discovering a more holistic development of cities to enhance quality of life.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor made some valuable suggestions focusing on addressing the challenges of urbanism and ensuring quality living for all citizens.

He urged the High-Level Committee to create balance between modern facilities and natural heritage and focus on quality living space in future urban planning.

The Lt Governor also emphasised on the need for sustainable urbanism and comprehensive, all-inclusive urban development, urban resilience and future readiness.

He impressed upon stakeholders and community to take dedicated measures to unlock urban potential and bridging the gap in rural and urban facilities on priority. In this regard, the Lt Governor called for giving fresh impetus to the economic activities and quality of life in satellite cities and rural areas, with increased physical and digital connectivity.

The ecological potential of cities will become the basis of their economic potential in future. Public amenities and spaces should be accessible and inclusive with focus on developing commercial hub to create employment and business opportunities, he said.

The Lt Governor suggested for inclusion of citizens’ feedback and unpredictable weather patterns in urban planning and development policy, besides strengthening the multi-modal integrated transportation and response system of city management.

He further underlined the need to put dedicated focus on connectivity, technical infrastructure, green infrastructure, communication infrastructure, environmental protection and public safety during the planning process.

Sh Keshav Verma, Chairman, High-Level Committee on Urban Planning lauded the Lt Governor led UT Administration for transforming the urban landscape of Jammu Kashmir.

Urban Planning Experts also shared their views on the reforms needed in urban planning and development.

Satish Chandra, Chairman, J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA); Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; members of High-Level Committee and RERA, Urban & Town Planning experts and senior officials were present.