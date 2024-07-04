GOC Bhalla Visits Forward Areas Of Ladakh

SRINAGAR, July 4: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Leh based Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla on Thursday visited the forward areas of Ladakh to assess the operational preparedness of troops deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“GOC Fire and Fury Corps visited the forward areas of Forever in Operations Division”, firefurycorp posted on X (formerly twitter).

The GOC appreciated the high standard of operational preparedness, professionalism, and steadfastness of the troops deployed in the difficult terrain.

