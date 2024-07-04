2025 To Witness One Indian In Space, Another Deep Sea: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, July 4 : 2025 will witness one Indian in Space and another Indian in Deep Sea, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today at “Bharat 24 – Vision of New India Conclave 2024”.

Speaking on India’ s progress in Space and Marine sector, Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that four astronauts including three Group Captains and one Wing Commander have been selected for India’s 1st Human Space Mission-Gaganyaan. Similarly, he also shared that India’s Deep-Sea mission will send three Indians to the deep sea in 2025.

During his address, highlighting the Development in the Northeast India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh said Infrastructure overhaul in Northeast India in the last decade is the role model of PM Narendra Modi’s development.”

Going further the Minister referred to the new airports made operational in the Northeast. Increase in network of all-weather roads and highways along with remote connectivity. The railways operating trains from Itanagar and new waterways have been opened, he said. He categorically mentioned that not only in terms of infrastructure but also the human resource development is commendable as recruiters in the hospitality and aviation industry are now visiting these states for talent acquisition. Going further he emphasized that the Prime Minister is fond of the region and preferred Mizoram to establish first-ever “Citrus Fruit Park- A Centre of excellence’ in Mizoram due its favourable conditions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, when asked about the progress of Jammu & Kashmir in the last decade, said “Record number of tourists visiting Kashmir nearly 2.5 crore in the last season is the testimony of development and peace in the region.” He also added that over 1 lakh people have already arrived for Amarnath Yatra. He also mentioned that terrorism is its last phase.

The media group congratulated Dr. Jitendra Singh for making a hattrick by winning from Udhampur constituency and also being the Minister for the 3rd time. The Science and Technology Minister recalled the recent progress and shared the path of India’s vision. He said “Space sector is not limited only to launch of rockets and satellites but it will also propel growth and positively impact agriculture, infrastructure, communication, healthcare etc. Land Record management, new geospatial policy, new space policy, and initiatives such as soil health card, DBT, land mapping etc. will boost farmer productivity,”

“In 2022 we had just one space Startup and in 2024 after opening the space sector for private participation we have nearly 200 startups and many among them have global capacity”, the Minister said. He also shared that in just in a few months more than Rs 1,000 crore of private sector investment had come into the Space sector.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “India is among the frontline nations in terms of quantum technology as we have the National Quantum Mission”. He also highlighted India’s Vast resources which are untapped such as Himalayan resources, Marine Resources of 7,500 km long coastline. The Minister also shared that the government is successful in bringing agriculture and entrepreneurship together by Aroma Mission which promotes lavender cultivation and empowers farmers economically with the help of technology.