Temple Vandalism Case | 43 Detained In Jammu And Kashmir’s Reasi

JAMMU, July 4: The police have detained 43 persons in connection with the alleged vandalism at a Shiv temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials on Thursday said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and protests.

As photos and videos of the vandalism went viral, the locals and several Hindu bodies held protests at various places across the Jammu region and Reasi and Katra towns observed bandh.

“Police has apprehended and detained 43 persons including 24 suspects in connection with the act of vandalism at a religious place in the Dharmari area of Arnas,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Shamra said.

She said that they are being questioned as further investigations into the case is going on.

The SSP appealed to the people of Reasi to remain calm and maintain peace and communal harmony. The culprits involved in the incident will be brought in public very soon, she said. The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and formed a Special Investigation Team headed by a deputy superintendent of police to identify and arrest the culprits.

The official said the SIT is working on various clues to crack the case and requesting people to maintain law and order.

A shutdown was observed in Reasi town and adjoining areas on Monday with several youths burning tyres on different roads. (Agencies)