LG led admin amends J&K Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act 2010

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration has on Friday amended to exclude Health and Medical Education Department identified Gazzetted level teaching and faculty posts on academic arrangement basis, from the operation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act 2010.

A notification in this regard, states that “In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (ii) of proviso to section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act. 2010 (Act No. XVI of 2010), the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby excludes from the operation of the Act such categories of Gazzetted Level teaching/faculty posts as may be identified by the Health and Medical Education Department from time to time for the purpose of appointment on academic arrangement basis under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules 2020 in all the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir subject to the condition that such posts have been advertised at least once and remained unfilled.

The order however states that such exemption shall be valid till 31.03.2022.