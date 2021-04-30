PM Modi holds meeting with Empowered Groups, insurance scheme for frontline health workers extended for 6 months

NEW DELHI : Insurance scheme for frontline health workers has been extended for another six months, the government said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the functioning of different empowered groups through video conference.

The Empowered Group on Economic and Welfare measures made a presentation to the Prime Minister on steps taken such as the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. It was discussed that portability enabled due to the One Nation One Ration Card initiative has helped to benefit more people.

PM Modi directed Central Government should work in close co-ordination with the states to ensure that the poor get the benefits of free food-grain without any issues. He also said that steps should be taken to expedite the settlement of pending insurance claims so that the dependents of the deceased are able to avail of benefits in time.

The Empowered Group on issues relating to facilitating supply chain and logistics management gave a presentation on various advisories relating to measures to be taken to contain the pandemic. PM instructed officials to plan holistically to ensure seamless movement of goods so that supply chain disruptions are avoided.

The Empowered Group on coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and International Organisations briefed the PM on how Government is working in active partnership with the private sector, NGOs and International Organisations.

The PM asked the officials to explore how volunteers from civil society can be utilised to lessen the pressure on the healthcare sector by invoking them in non-specialised tasks. It was discussed that NGOs could help to establish and maintain lines of communication between the patients, their dependents and health care personnel.

Ex-Servicemen could be encouraged to handle call centres for communicating with people under home quarantine. (AGENCY)