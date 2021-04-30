In Viral Photo, Doctor Shares After-Effects Of Wearing PPE Suits

New Delhi: Wearing uncomfortable PPE kits, doctors and other healthcare professionals are working for unrealistically long hours amid the rapid second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A doctor from Gujarat has tweeted about the immense Covid burden that healthcare professionals have been facing since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Dr Sohil Makwana from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, who works at GMERS Medical College at Dharpur, shared two photographs that showed him completely drenched in sweat – in his PPE suit and without it.

One part of the image shows Dr Makwana wearing a PPE kit and in the other he is seen drenched in sweat after removing the protective gear. Despite the odds, he said in the post that he was "proud to serve the nation" in these trying times.